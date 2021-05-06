Sewa International donates 5 oxygen concentrators for Kashmiri patients

‘Sewa International’ donated five oxygen concentrators to ‘Positive Kashmir’ on Thursday.

A statement of ‘Sewa International’ and ‘Positive Kashmir’ issued here said that these concentrators would be used to treat patients of Kashmir free of cost.

Senior executive member of RSS working committee, Indresh Kumar, and international coordinator and managing trustee of ‘Sewa International’, Shayam Prande handed over these oxygen concentrators to Bharat Rawat Mentir and Adnan Magrey of ‘Positive Kashmir’.

The statement said that ‘Positive Kashmir’ would disturbut these concentrators to the government and private hospitals.