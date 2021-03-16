Sewing machines distributed among women in Baramulla

As part of civic action program, Baramulla police on Tuesday distributed sewing machines among the economically deprived section of the district.

The sewing machines along with the accessories including scissors, L-scale, Bend scale and marker boxes were distributed among 50 woman at district police line Baramulla by the DIG North Kashmir Range, Sulaiman Chowdhary in presence of other police officials.

While speaking about the aim of the civic action program, the DIG said that its purpose is to involve the community as a whole and youth in particular by providing them different platforms as per their skills.

“As part of the program, COVID-19 kits, sports items, computers etc had been distributed among the beneficiaries. The program will continue to empower the youths so that they are benefitted at large,” he said.

The families present on the occasion hailed the efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir police for arranging such a program for the betterment of destitute, needy people besides providing platform to the talented youth by organising various programs under its civic action program.