Sgr-Jammu highway to remain shut on May 26, Sgr-Sonamarg-Gumri Road on May 28 for repairs

Authorities on Sunday informed that vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu highway will remain suspended on Wednesday May 26 while the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari road too shall remain closed for traffic on Friday May 28 owing to maintenance and repair work.

“On 26-05-2021 Wednesday, there shall be no traffic movement on Jammu-Srinagar NHW from either side in view of maintenance/repairing of the NHW, ” a Traffic Police communique said.

“On 28-05-2021 Friday , there shall be no traffic movement on Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari road from either side in view of maintenance/repairing on Zoji la axis, ” it added.

As for the traffic advisory on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow, a two-way LMV traffic shall be allowed on the highway subject to fair weather and better road condition, Traffic Police said.

“Tomorrow , subject to fair weather and better road condition, LMVs (Passenger) shall be allowed from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar NHW viz Jammu towards Srinagar and vice-versa .However, TCU Jammu/Srinagar shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the traffic,” reads the communique.

It said the cut off timings for LMVs from Nagrota (Jammu) will be 0700 hrs to 1200 hrs, from Jakheni (Udhampur) 0800 hrs to 1300 hrs and from Zig (Qazigund) 0800 hrs to 1200 hrs. No Vehicle shall be allowed before and after cut off timing, it added.

It further said HMVs shall be allowed from Jakheni (Udhampur) towards Srinagar after tail of down HMVs crosses Jakheni for which TCU Udhampur shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs.

The Traffic Police has advised security forces not to ply against advisory/traffic plan in view of traffic congestion on Jammu-Srinagar NHW.

“They may ply from Jammu towards Srinagar after confirming the status of NHW”.

With regard to the traffic plan on Mughal Road, the Traffic Police communique said that subject to fair weather and better road condition, only load carriers including fresh perishable, fruits, vegetables and empty truck/ tankers shall be allowed from Herpora (Shopian) at 0900 hrs upto 1400 hours towards Poonch.

No vehicle shall be allowed after cut of timings.

Moreover, no passenger vehicle or pedestrian shall be allowed on Mughal Road, it said.

On the SSG Road tomorrow, subject to fair weather and good road condition, only one way traffic from Kargil towards Srinagar shall be allowed on Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari road from Minamarg at 0700 hrs upto 1400 hrs, the communique said adding no vehicle shall be allowed before and after cut off timing.

“People are advised to undertake journey on NHW-44 only after confirming status of the road from Traffic control units as under:- Jammu (0191-2459048, 9419147732)Srinagar (0194-2450022, 2485396)Ramban (9419993745) • Udhampur (8491928625)”.