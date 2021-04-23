Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: April 24, 2021, 12:52 AM

Sgr-Jmu highway remains open despite rains

Traffic from Kashmir to Jammu today
MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: April 24, 2021, 12:52 AM
Jammu-Srinagar national highway. File Photo/ GK

Despite inclement weather, hundreds of load carriers, and oil and gas tankers were allowed by the authorities to ply towards Kashmir on the Srinagar-Jammu highway on Friday.

A Traffic Police official said that the load carriers carrying essential commodities to Kashmir were allowed after remaining stranded at Nagrota, Jammu, Dhar, Udhampur and various other places on the highway.

He said hundreds of heavy, medium and light motor vehicles and load carriers carrying essential commodities, diesel, petrol, and gas tankers crossed the landslide-prone Ramban-Banihal sector of the Srinagar-Jammu highway for the journey towards Kashmir.

The light rain had lashed in the landslide-prone Nashri and Banihal sectors of the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Ramban district since Thursday despite the movement of traffic remaining uninterrupted.

Meanwhile, a Traffic Police Official at Traffic Control Unit said that subject to fair weather and better road conditions, light and medium passenger vehicles would be allowed to move towards Jammu on Saturday.

The cut-off timing fixed for LMVs from Zig (Qazigund) is 7 am to 12 pm.

