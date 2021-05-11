Sgr-Jmu highway shut today for weekly repairs

Vehicular traffic would remain suspended on either side of the Srinagar-Jammu highway for weekly repair and maintenance works on Wednesday, traffic officials said.

The government has already issued orders in which it has said that for the necessary repairs and maintenance of the highway, every Wednesday Srinagar-Jammu highway would remain shut for vehicular traffic from Jawahar Tunnel to Chenani Nashri Tunnel segment of the highway.

The order is being implemented strictly by the concerned authorities for affecting and ensuring hassle-free environment of work to contractor companies engaged by National Highway Authority of India (NH1A) to upgrade old two-lane Srinagar-Jammu highway alignments into four lanes from Banihal to Jakhani Udhampur.

People especially from Banihal, Ramsu, Ukhral, Khari and various adjoining areas of Ramban had complained that due to suspension of traffic movement, they were facing difficulties to reach their workplaces and hospitals at Ramban, Ramsu, Banihal and Batote.