Sgr-Jmu highway to remain closed today

The Srinagar-Jammu highway would remain closed for vehicular traffic on Sunday in view of the inclement weather and landslides triggered by incessant rain, Traffic Police said Satuday.

The Traffic Police said on Sunday no vehicular movement would be allowed from either side on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in view of the inclement weather, landslides and falling stones at several places and continuous rain on NH-44.

The highway is the lifeline of Kashmir and the main road link connecting it to rest of the world.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through this highway.

During the winter last year, the highway was closed several times due to snowfall and landslides triggered by rains.

The Mughal Road, which is a second road link connecting Kashmir with Jammu region through Bafliaz in Poonch district is closed due to snow accumulation.