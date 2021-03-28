Shab-e-Barat congregation at Jamia Masjid cancelled

The Shab-e-Barat congregation scheduled to be held at the Jamia Masjid, Srinagar on March 29, the night of the 15 Sha’ban-ul-Muazzam after Isha prayers, has been cancelled in view of the fresh wave of COVID-19, the Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar said Saturday.

A statement of Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar issued here said that besides due to Mirwaiz Umar Farooq’s continued house detention since August 2019, Majlis Waz-o-Tableeg led by him cannot take place.

The Anjuman in a statement said that the Shab-e-Barat congregation stands cancelled in view of the guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and medical experts in wake of the resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

The Anjuman appealed people to religiously follow the COVID-19 guidelines and pray at their individual level for refuge from the deadly virus.

The Anjuman said that it would soon announce a decision regarding the Taraweeh prayers in Jamia Masjid in the month of Ramadan.