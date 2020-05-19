Shab-e-Qadr tonight

Muslims across Jammu and Kashmir are set to observe the holy Shab-e-Qadr or Lailatul Qadr Wednesday night.

The night marks the revelation of the first verses of the holy Quran to the Prophet Muhammad (SAW). This holy night is considered the most blessed of all the nights of the year in Islam.

However, this year, Muslims will observe the night-long prayers at respective homes amid COVID19 threat and an appeal by Islamic scholars and administration to avoid religious gathering and perform all rituals and prayers at home.

During this night, Muslims spend most of the time reciting Quran, and offering special night-long prayers.

This year, due to pandemic, there will be no congregational prayers in Masjids and shrines. Otherwise, on this occasion, biggest congregation was traditionally witnessed at Hazratbal shrine, Srinagar and Jamia Masjid in Downtown where thousands of people would join special prayers during the night.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Wakf Board has also announced suspension of celebrations and congregational prayers on Shab-e-Qadr, at Masjids and Shrines affiliated to it, in view of threat of the coronavirus.

Secretary, Board, Showkat Beigh said no celebrations or night-long prayers will be held at shrines and Masjids.

The Board has also suspended regular prayers in shrines and Masjids. “It is our collective responsibility to control the virus by following preventive measures and health advisories being issued by the authorities from time to time,” Beigh said while thanking devotees for adhering to the Board directions issued from time to time.

The Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema Jammu and Kashmir has also issued similar advisory to people.

“People in J&K have been very cooperative in containing the virus,” said an official.