Shabir Shah seeks separate cell in Tihar

Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah Friday moved a Delhi court seeking a separate cell in Tihar central jail.

In an application that is likely to come up for hearing on Saturday, advocate Qausar Khan submitted that Shah is suffering from various ailments that puts him in danger in case he is found Covid19 positive.

“Looking at the recent occurrences of Covid19 in the central jail and the health condition of the accused, his life would be in danger if he comes in contact with the virus. Therefore, direct the jail authorities to put him in a separate cell,” the application filed on behalf of the separatist leader said.

Shah is currently in judicial custody in both the cases.