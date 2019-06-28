Kashmir
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: June 28, 2019, 1:36 PM

Shah moves resolution to extend Prez rule in Jammu and Kashmir, says assembly polls later this year

Home Minister Amit Shah Friday moved a statutory resolution in the Lok Sabha to extend President’s Rule in Jammu and Kashmir for a period of six months.

Moving the resolution, he said since the state assembly has been dissolved and the Election Commission has decided to hold fresh elections in Jammu and Kashmir later this year, it is essential that the President’s Rule be extended for another six months with effect from July 3, 2019.

He said during the Governor’s Rule and later President’s Rule, the government has hit at the roots of terrorism.

The state has seen bloodshed in previous elections, but things have changed, he told the House.

He urged the members to rise above party lines to support the resolution.

This is the first proposal Shah has moved in the Lok Sabha after being appointed as the home minister in the second tenure of the Narendra Modi government.

