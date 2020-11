The Shahar-e Khaas Traders Coordination has expressed shock over the sudden demise of senior editor of Greater Kashmir Muddasir Ali.

In a statement, Chairman Nazir Ahmad Shah, President Wasim Khan, Chief Coordinator Tariq Buch termed the demise of Muddasir as huge loss for journalism in Kashmir and said his immense contribution in highlighting issues crucial to traders would be remembered forever.

The trade body offered condolences and sympathised with the bereaved family.