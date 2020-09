Shaher-e-Khaas Traders Federation has condoled the demise of mother of its senior vice-president, Irfan Ahmad Wani.

A delegation of the fed­eration led by its chairman, Nazir Ahmad Shah visited the house of Wani and extended sympathies with Irfan Ahmad Wani and his brother Arif Ahmad Wani.

Federation members Afaq Bhat, Wasim Khan and Man­zoor Naqshbandi also con­doled the demise.