Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 10, 2021, 3:19 PM

Shahid Choudhary posted Adm Secy J&K Tribal Affairs Dept

Besides, Rehana Batul, Administrative Secretary Tribal Affairs Department, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner, Survey and Land Records, J&K, against an available vacancy.
Photo Courtesy: @listenshahid/Twitter
Photo Courtesy: @listenshahid/Twitter

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday ordered a minor reshuffle in the civil administration.

As per an order issued by Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Chief Executive Officer, Mission Youth holding additional charge of Mission Director, Skill Development Mission, has been transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department. He shall also hold the charge of CEO, Mission Youth and Mission Director, Skill Development Mission in addition to his own duties till further orders.

As per the GAD order, she shall also hold the additional charge of Secretary in the Revenue Department to work under Principal Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department.

Pertinently, Choudhary was last transferred on March 16 when he was posted as CEO Mission Youth. He was posted as DC Srinagar at the time. 

