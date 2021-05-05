Shahid-ul-Islam's daughters appeal Home Minister to release their ailing father

The daughters of Hurriyat leader Shahid-ul-Islam Wednesday appealed Home Minister Amit Shah to release their ailing father from Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

The two daughters of Islam, Suzain Shah, 18, and Sundas Shah, 14, appealed the Home Minister about the release of their father in a letter.

“Our beloved father Advocate AftabHilali better known as Shahid-ul-Islam, who has been in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail since 2017, has been seriously ailing for the past few days. He has tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 and his condition has deteriorated due to co-morbidities including acute diabetes,” it reads.

“For the last around a week he has been shifted to some undisclosed location and we have no contact with him. We don’t even know if he is alive. The recent death of jailed senior politician Muhammad Ashraf SehraiSahab at a hospital in Jammu, a few hours after he was hospitalised, has made us even more worried about the well being of our beloved father,” it read.

“Given the deadly pandemic and condition of our father, we request you to release him on humanitarian grounds. Our father has always worked for peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue and thus deserves every compassion in these testing times.We once again request you to consider our humanitarian appeal, which can save a family from devastation,” Islam’s daughters wrote in the letter.