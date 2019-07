Dr Anis Shahmiri, son of former Managing Director JKPDC Javid Shahmiri, and nephew of Iqbal Shahmiri, former Chief Engineer, passed away in Florida, USA yesterday morning.

Rasm-e-Qul shall be observed on Wednesday, 24th July 2019 at the residence of Iqbal Shahmiri in Barzulla Baghat Srinagar, said a family member.