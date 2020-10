Shahr-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee has condoled the demise of wife of prominent trader of Old City Muhammad Yousuf Mantoo.

A delegation of the traders led by president Nazir Ahmad Shah visited the bereaved family and expressed condolence with Muhammad Yousuf Mantoo, Bashir Ahmad, Ghulam Ahmad and Muhammd Raof. They prayed for peace to the departed soul.