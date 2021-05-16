Shahr-e-Khaas traders condole demise

Shahr-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee Sunday condoled the demise of a prominent trader Farooq Nawaz Parath of Zaina Kadal.

A statement of the committee issued here said that a condolence meeting held under the chairmanship of president Nazir Ahmad Shah and chairman Muzzaffar Jan Gani condoled the demise of Parath and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family especially Shujaat Nawaz and Dr Muhammad Rauf.

They recounted contributions of the deceased in resolving issues of the traders of Shahr-e-Khaas.