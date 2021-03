Shahr-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee has appealed authorities to provide hassle-free facilities to people in downtown areas on the occasion of Shab-e-Baraat.

Shaher-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee president Nazir Ahmad Shah appealed the concerned authorities to provide round-the-clock power and water supply in downtown areas. “We also appeal J&K Bank authorities to keep some branches in downtown open during holidays for conveniences of traders and people,” Shah said.