Shailender Kumar listens to people's grievances in Anantnag

In connection with urban outreach programme “My Town My Pride”, Principal Secretary Public Works Department, Shailender Kumar today visited Anantnag.

He listened to the demands and grievances of public and Councilors of MC Anantnag with regard to drinking water, power, road connectivity, ration, education, healthcare, drainage, lighting system, and various developmental works of Anantnag Town at Town Hall Anantnag.

Principal Secretary directed the concerned officers for speedy redressal of all the demands and grievances raised by the participants during the event.

Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, K.K.Sidha, briefed the Principal Secretary about the arrangements put in place for successful conduct of “My Town My Pride” programme across all the municipalities of the district. He further informed about various efforts being initiated by the district administration for the beautification of Anantnag Town.

President MC Anantnag, Hilal Ahmad Shah, apprised that Solid Waste Management project on 70 kanal of land allotted to MC Anantnag will be started soon while a Rs. 5 crore proposal has been framed for development of springs.

Principal Secretary was further apprised that 201 development works of different nature have been completed in 27 wards of MC Anantnag besides 2 vending markets have been operationalized and one more is being identified near Janglatmandi which will decongest the Anantnag Town. He was also informed that 4 kanal of land has been identified for Amusement Park at Zadipora Khanabal.