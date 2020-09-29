Shailendra launches e-MARG

Principal Secretary, R&B Department, Shailendra Kumar, Tuesday launched e-MARG online payment to contractors for maintenance of PMGSY Roads here at the Civil Secretariat.

Principal Secretary said that e-MARG is an e-Governance solution to monitor maintenance of roads and assist the JKRRDA (Jammu & Kashmir Rural Road Development Authority) officials, Contractors and Banks. He said the department and other stakeholders are currently using e-MARG for monitoring of roads as an effective tool for asset and financial management. “This digital service is unique in its own way as it is a convergence of e-governance using GIS, mobile messaging services and secure encryption”, he added.

During launch of e-MARG online payment system, some other important features of the service were also highlighted including web-based centrally managed application which facilitates online bill generation and payment, online submission and tracking of bills by contractors, statutory deductions of Income Tax, Labour cess etc.

Besides, online submission of Inspection Reports by field Officers, performance linked payment directly to the Bank account of contractors, Electronic Dashboard Electronic Repository of bills, voucher, scroll, inspections and Email/SMS/alerts/OTP bases notifications are also important features of e-MARG.