Shape your society, shape Ladakh: Justice Magrey tells students

Senior judge of the Common High Court of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey Saturday urged the students of Ladakh to shape their societies with their education, which in turn would help them shape the cold desert region.

He was speaking to the students at the Legal Literacy Club at Eliezer Joldan Memorial College, Leh during his two-day tour of Leh, Ladakh.

Justice Magrey, who is the member of the National Legal Services Authority, was recently nominated as the Executive Chairman for the newly-established Union Territory of Ladakh Legal Services Authority (UTLLSA).

He urged the students to enrich themselves with legal literacy for their empowerment and apprise everyone in the society with the knowledge that they acquire.

“The students, who are the members of this important Legal Literacy Club, have an added duty towards the society in shaping Ladakh,” he said.

Justice Magrey said that it was their duty to make people aware about the rights and duties as envisaged in the Article 39-A of the constitution of India that guarantees free legal aid irrespective of caste, class and religion.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman DLSA, Principal Districts and Sessions Judge, R S Jasrotia highlighted the importance and functions of the Legal Literacy Club.

Later, Justice Magrey formally inaugurated UTLLSA at Dambuchan, Leh.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Chairman DLSA Leh, R S Jasrotia; Commissioner Secretary, A K Sahu; Divisional Commissioner Ladakh, Saugat Biswas; Administrative Secretary Law, Preetpal Singh, President Bar Association Leh, Muhammad Shafi Lassu, DC Leh, Sachin Kumar Vaishya and SSP Leh, Rajiv Pandey.

In the evening, Justice Magrey also held a meeting with the Ladakh administration regarding the role of UTLLSA.

He also took note of the grievances of the lawyers, members of the ICPS and judicial infrastructure with the administration for their early redress.