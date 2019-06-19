Sharing intelligence inputs is duty of Pakistan: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday said that Pakistan is duty bound to share the intelligence inputs about the militants with the government of India but also cautioned about how many attacks was Pakistan able to stop on its own soil.

“Pakistan is duty bound to share intelligence inputs with us. But it also remains to be seen that how many attacks they (Pakistan) was able to stop in its own back yard,” Malik said at a police function in SKICC, Srinagar.

He said that the governor administration has disrupted the militant infrastructure in the state.

“You have seen how previous governments have tackled the militancy in Kashmir. You are also a witness to our administration and how we tackled the militancy problems in the Valley,” Malik said.

He said that militant recruitment and stone pelting incidents across the Kashmir Valley have also come down.

“No stone pelting takes place anywhere now not even after Friday prayers. A number of youth have also joined their families back and are leaving the militant ranks. Yesterday only two more boys returned to their families,” Malik said.

About the Fidayeen attack in Anantnag few days back, the governor said that even America, England and France have not been able to stop the stray incidents of the militancy but that the government of India will do everything to stop the militants and militancy in the valley.