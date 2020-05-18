Shariq decries Govt apathy towards plight of workers

National Conference on Monday decried the insensibility of the government towards the plight of migrant workers, saying the COVID19 pandemic induced lockdown coupled with government apathy has pushed them to unimaginable hardships.

While expressing dismay over the failure of the government of India to assuage the countrywide distress faced by migrant workers, the party’ senior leader and former MP, Sharief Ud Din Shariq said, “With no money in hand, many such workers are walking back to their homes with nothing more than bottle of water and stale bread for a solitary meal a day.”

He said unfortunately the center has shown alacrity in coming to the rescue of poor with no understanding and consideration for country’s workforce, whose lives were devoured while motoring the growth and development of the country.

“As a result of government whimsicality, millions of impoverished working class countrymen are walking, cycling, dangerously hitch-hiking to their native areas. It is a tragedy and shames how the people at the helm of affairs are behaving with regard to workers,” he said.