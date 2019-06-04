Kashmir
Shawwal moon sighted, Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday

Shawwal moon was sighted in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening, said J&K Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam.

“Ample of testimonies were received from many parts of the state, therefore, the 1st of Shawwal 1440 Hijri will be on Wednesday 5th June. Based on local moon sighting, Eid-ul-Fitr will be on Wednesday 5th June 2019,” Grand Mufti told Greater Kashmir.

Eid-ul-Fitr, the festival of thanksgiving, marks the culmination of the holy month of Ramadhan.

Greeting people on the Eid-ul-Fitr, he appealed Muslims to celebrate Eid with austerity and help poor and downtrodden.

Shawwal moon has also been sighted in Pakistan.

