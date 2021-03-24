Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: March 24, 2021, 11:32 PM

SHD organises Community Awareness/District Health Camp

The Sheep Husbandry Department (SHD) today organized a daylong Community awareness cum District Health camp at Town Hall Shopian.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Development Commissioner (DDC) Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya said that the sheep rearing is a very good job which needs to be performed with utmost dedication and honesty for better and good yields adding that the Shopian district has a good potential for sheep rearing as the district possess large number of meadows and mountains.

He asked the farmers to work hard and take maximum advantage of different Government Schemes to boost their livelihood.

The DDC directed the concerned officers to hold more such mass awareness programmes in all the blocks of the district so that the farmer community could get benefited at large. He further stressed upon them for adopting a holistic and diversified approach for overall development of the sheep sector in the district.

Chief Sheep Husbandry Officer, Dr. Mohammad Amin also spoke and presented the position and role of the department in sustainable livelihood of the unemployed youth. He also briefed the function about achievements of the department during the current year in the district.

Later, medicine kits were distributed among the progressive sheep breeders.

