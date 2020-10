Shehre-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee has condoled demise of Ghulam Mohiuddin Wani of Khonakhan Dalgate on Monday.

A statement said that a condolence meeting was held at Zaina kadal in which chairman Nazir Ahmad Shah, General Secretary Omar Ghani, Chief Organise Tariq Buch and others paid homage to the departed soul.

The Committee expressed sympathy with the bereaved family.