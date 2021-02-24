Sheikh Nazir's 6th Death Anniversary|National Conference leaders offer floral tributes

National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar Wednesday led party functionaries in offering floral tributes and Fateh prayers at the graveyard of NC stalwart Sheikh Nazir on his sixth death anniversary at his ancestral graveyard at Malik Sahab shrine in Soura.

A statement NC issued here said that addressing the party functionaries, Sagar said that the sincerity, conviction, perseverance and idealism, virtues which were rare among the new breed of politicians formed the template of Nazir’s personal life and politics.

“An institution unto himself, NazirSahab never compromised on his ideals,” Sagar said. “The late leader was brought up in the mould of Sheikh (Muhammad Abdullah) Sahab.”

He was Nazir was a pillar of strength for the party.

“He was looked up to for inspiration by all of us in the party. The best tribute to him on his death anniversary will be imbibing the zest with which he served the party. His doors were always open for the party workers. He was a go-to person for the party workers. He was always concerned about the party’s grassroots level workers. He belonged to the tribe of those great men and women who suffered immensely alongside Sheikh Sahab for the restoration of the rights of people of Jammu and Kashmir. On his death anniversary, I pay my earnest tributes to him. May Almighty grant him the highest stations in Jannah,” Sagar said.

In the afternoon, NC President Farooq Abdullah, who was in Jammu, reached Srinagar and straightway set out to offer floral tributes and Fateh at the final resting place of the party stalwart Nazir at Malik Sahib Shrine in Soura.

The NC president prayed to Almighty Allah to raise the stations of the late leader in the highest echelons of Jannat.

“Uncompromising on his principles and beliefs, which he had inherited from SheikhaSahab, he was a strong spirited person. His matchless contribution towards strengthening the party will be remembered for all the times to come. A statesman to core, he stood for his principles until his last breath. Today on his 6th death anniversary, I pay my earnest tributes to him. May Almighty Allah grant him the highest echelons in Jannat,” he said.

Floral tributes were also paid to Nazir at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan in Jammu.

NC Additional General Secretary Mustafa Kamal said Nazir would always inspire the NC cadre for his simplicity, honesty, selfless service, organisational capabilities and political acumen

NC leaders Irfan Ahmed Shah, Showkat Ahmed Mir, Peer Afaq Ahmed, Salman Ali Sagar participated in the FatehKhawani at Srinagar.

In Jammu, Abdul Gani Malik, Farooq Mughal, Abdul GaniTeli, Vijay Lochan, G R Malik, Hassena, G Ali Chassana, Imtiyaz Ahmed, Kouser Malik and Zia Malik participated in the function at Jammu.