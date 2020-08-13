Kashmir, Today's Paper
OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora,
UPDATED: August 13, 2020, 11:11 PM

SHG engineers stage protest in B'pora

Representational Pic

Scores of engineers who were working under Self Help Group (SHG) scheme on Thursday staged a protest here against the government’s decision to wind up the programme.

The engineers held the protest in Sumbal accusing the government of rendering them jobless.

The scheme was abolished in an order No.752-JK[GAD] of 2020, dated 10 August 2020, during the tenure of the Girish Chandra Murmu as Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor.

Sheikh Javid, an engineer in mid 40s, said many engineers were over-aged andhence cannot apply for job anywhere.

He said there were at least 20 SHGs working in this district alone and more than 150 engineers were associated with the scheme in Bandipora.

The government move has not only hit the engineers but left their families worries too, said Javid.

Holding placards and raising slogans, the engineers urged the government to rescind the decision to abolish the SHGs. They appealed to the Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha to intervene in the issue personally.

