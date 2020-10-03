Shia cleric Aga Syed Hassan not under any house arrest: Govt tells HC

The government has informed J&K High Court that top Shia cleric Aga Syed Hassan was not under any house arrest.

“No order of detention either under preventive detention law or sustentative law was issued against the petitioner and at no point of time the petitioner was kept under detention,” senior AAG B A Dar told Court.

The petitioner, he said, is and was free to move with certain precautions as deemed fit for his security.

Advocate Sheikh Manzoor, on behalf of Hussain however submitted that the petitioner is detained for one year. “Even he is not being allowed to consult the doctors as the petitioner is having various ailments,” he said, seeking a week’s time to file counter affidavit.

A bench of Justice Tashi Rabstan asked the counsel to file the counter affidavit by October 12.