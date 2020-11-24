Shia scholar-led delegation calls on Altaf Bukhari

A delegation of scholars and activists led by prominent Shia cleric and scholar from Lucknow, Moulana Syed Kalbe Jawad Naqvi Tuesday called on Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari at his residence in Shiekhbagh, Srinagar.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that during the meeting that lasted for over an hour, Moulana highlighted issues pertaining to the members of Shia Community in Jammu and Kashmir and solicited Bukhari’s intervention for their resolution.

Raising problems faced by the Shia community in J&K, Moulana observed that there was a dire need to establish a Shia Waqf Board in J&K consisting of the upright people known for their commitment and integrity.

He also expressed serious concern over the rising unemployment among Shia Community, lack of avenues for the families who depend on handicrafts, entrepreneurship facilities for its skilled youth and other issues of basic amenities in Shia localities across J&K.

Moulana also raised the issue of imposing a blanket ban on all Muharram rituals and urged the Apni Party president to include the holistic socio-economic development of the Shia community in its manifesto.

Promising all possible help from his party, Bukhari assured the delegation that Apni Party would always raise and work to resolve the grievances and sufferings of the Shia community living in different parts of J&K.

“It is a matter of pride for all of us that both the communities Shias and Sunnis live amicably and have always come forward to strengthen their bonds in J&K,” Bukhari said.