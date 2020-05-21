Shift COVID19 centre from district hospital: Ganderbal residents

The residents on Thursday appealed the authorities to make the district hospital Ganderbal operational for normal patient care activities as converting it into COVID19 centre has badly affected the patient care in the district.

A written representation was given by a group of concerned citizens to authorities including the divisional commissioner Kashmir, deputy commissioner Ganderbal and chief medical officer Ganderbal.

“Hundreds of people particularly poor are suffering as the district’s main hospital is not able to attend to them. Besides, other important things the care of the pregnant women has been badly affected. There are many other options available with the administration for setting up isolation facility in the district,” reads the representation.

“Pregnant women are facing difficulties for undergoing their mandatory tests and checkup.”

Chief Medical officer Ganderbal Dr Mehraj Ahmed Sofi said it is up to the higher authorities to decide.

Deputy commissioner Ganderbal Shafqat Iqbal said the decision to set up isolation facility at district hospital Ganderbal has been taken at higher level.

He said the administration is also setting up another COVID centre in Hatbura area of the district.

He added that all the required facilities including surgeries and other investigations are taking place in Kachan Health Centre and Trauma Hospital Kangan.