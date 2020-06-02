'Shift Tosamaidan blast victim boy to AIIMS'

Jammu & Kashmir RTI Movement has demanded that Muhammad Asif, a 14-year-old boy from Dachan Beerwah who was injured seriously in a blast at Tosamaidan on May 26, should be shifted to All India Institute of Medical Schiences (AIIMS) in an Air Ambulance.

“Asif, who was seriously injured in a blast at Tosamaidan on May 26 and is on ventilator for last eight days. No official from district administration, office of SDM Beerwah or even from Tosamaidan Development Authority have visited Asif’s family or him at the hospital which is matter of serious concern,” said statement by RTI Movement chairman Dr Muzaffar Bhat.

“Today Rs 10,000 were send through a Sarpanch which were returned back by the family as the same could have been handed over by some senior official personally. Asif has been injured because of callousness of government. He hasn’t fell down from a tree or got injured in a road accident. It is the duty of government to ensure best treatment is provided to Asif. The only way remedy is to shift him to AIIMS Delhi in Air Ambulance,” said Dr Muzaffar.