Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 21, 2021, 12:43 PM

Shiv Sena Hindustan Kashmir President, Abdul Khaliq Bhat dies of COVID-19

Bhat was admitted to SMHS Hospital and died this morning.
He was putting up at a Srinagar hotel for the last 7 years owing to security reasons. [Image source: Facebook/ Rukhsar Bashir]

Shiv Sena Hindustan’s Kashmir president and municipal councilor, Abdul Khaliq Bhat died after contracting COVID-19 at SMHS hospital in Srinagar on Friday morning.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that Bhat, son of Habibullah Bhat was hospitalised this week after he was found COVID-19 positive and died today.

As per the official, Bhat, a resident of Doyan Chadoora, was a councillor from Ward No 6 (Alipora) area.

He was putting up at a Srinagar hotel for the last 7 years owing to security reasons.

