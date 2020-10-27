SHO, HC caught red handed while accepting bribe

Anti Corruption Bureau today in a statement said that they arrested a Station House Officer and MHC of Police Station Khag red handed while accepting a bribe.

According to statement, ACB had received a complaint that SHO and MHC of Police Station Khag are demanding Rs.4000/- as bribe from the complainant for settlement/disposing of the complaint lodged by him. On the basis of the complaint Case FIR No.21/2020 U/S 7 Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at PS ACB Srinagar and a team was constituted to lay a trap.

“Subsequently, a successful trap was laid in which the accused, namely Gowhar Gul, SHO Police Station Khag and Nazir Ahmad Bhat, MHC of the said Police Station were apprehended red handed while demanding and accepting bribe from the complainant. Both have been subsequently arrested and will be produced before the Court for police remand,” the statement reads. Further investigation of case is in progress.