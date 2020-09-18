Shopian Fake Encounter | Political parties welcome army probe report

Political parties on Friday welcomed the outcome of the army inquiry conducted in Shopian fake encounter in which army had claimed three militants were killed, who later turned out civilians from Rajouri.

Army on Friday said that a high-level Court of Inquiry set up by it into the July 18 encounter at Amshipora, Shopian has concluded, bringing out “certain prima facie evidence indicating that during the operation, powers vested under the AFSPA 1990 were exceeded.

Senior Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party leader Ghulam Hassan Mir demanded punishment to the guilty and compensation for the families. Mir said army enquiry proved it was a fake encounter. “Action should be taken against all those who were involved in it. These young boys won’t come back but at least the government other than punishing guilty should pay compensation to their families,” Mir said

PDP leader and Youth President, Waheed Ur Rehman Parra said the government should also punish those involved in killing of Batmaloo woman and custodial killing in Sopore. “We welcome any move towards the justice but question is guilty should be punished. But an ecosystem of fear, fake encounters, custodial killings and atrocities has been created where some people think they can do these acts and get away with it. The government should also provide justice in custodial killing of Sopore youth, cross firing killing of the woman in Batmaloo. Will Government justify killing of a woman in crossfire, custodial killing of a Sopore youth,” said Parra.