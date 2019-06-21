Shopian family seeks help in tracing missing woman

Also Read | Auto Draft

The family members of a missing woman in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday south help of the general public in tracing a missing woman.

According to family, Shameema Banoo (45) wife of Gulzar Ahmad Rather went missing on Thursday morning from her native village Keegam.

The distraught family has appealed the general public to help them in tracing the whereabouts of Banoz

“Anybody having information regarding the missing woman may contact the family on phone numbers 7780956249/ 9797111243.”