Shopian family stages protest

Appealing the government to help them trace their son, a family from Reshipora village of Shopian district staged a protest at Press Enclave here on Wednesday. The missing youth Shakir Manzoor, a Territorial Army man, was abducted on August 2 this year, the family said.

Manzoor Ahmad, Shakir’s father said, “My son had come home to celebrate Eid with the family. It has been months since he went missing.” He said days after his abduction, his car was found burnt near Kulgam and six days later, they found his blood-stained clothes in an orchard in Landoora.

Shakir’s father appealed the government to help the family trace whereabouts of their son. “I urge the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha to help us,” he said.