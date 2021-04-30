Shopian gets 115 oxygen-supported beds

At least 115 oxygen-supported beds on Friday were made available across south Kashmir’s Shopian district following an upswing in the number of COVID-19 cases.

In the 100-bedded district hospital Shopian, the hospital administration formed a COVID-19 designated ward with 60 oxygen-supported beds. Similarly, in the Primary Health Centres (PHCs) of Tuckroo, Vehil and Pinjoora 55 such beds were made available for the COVID-19 patients.

The graph of COVID-19 cases in the area has been shooting up since the second wave of the baffling virus gripped India.

According to an health official, there are around 235 active positive cases in the district while 42 persons died of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

Medical Superintendent Shopian, Dr Ismail said that they were fully prepared to handle any impending COVID-19 related crisis.

He said that they could manage up to 100 oxygen-supported beds at District Hospital Shopian.

“A 1000 mpl capacity oxygen generation plant was recently made operation in the facility,” Dr Ismail said.

Despite a sudden spurt in the number of positive cases, most of the people in the area are not following the SOPs religiously and a significant movement of people and vehicles could be seen on all the thoroughfares and lanes of the town.

“I again request people to maintain social distancing and follow all SOPs to protect themselves and others from contracting the virus,” Dr Ismail said.