UPDATED: May 31, 2019, 12:26 PM

Shopian gunfight: Another body recovered after fresh firing in orchards; toll 3

Three bodies have been recovered from south Kashmir’s Shopian district where militants and the security forces exchanged fire twice since early Friday morning, reports said.

According to news agency GNS, one more body was recovered at the encounter site at Draggad-Sugan village after a fresh bout of firing in an orchard, taking the death toll to three.

Quoting a senior police officer, GNS said that one more body was recovered by the joint team of security forces soon after a brief exchange of gunfire during searches.

Earlier, it said, two bodies were recovered from the gunfight site.

The identities of the slain trio are being ascertained, the report quoted the official as having said.

The gunfight broke out after a joint team of army’s 44 RR, SOG of Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF laid a cordon-and-search operation in the orchards in Draggad-Sugan village before dawn.

