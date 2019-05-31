Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 31, 2019, 12:09 PM

Shopian Gunfight: Fresh firing resumes

Fresh firing resumed between militants and the security forces at Dragad Sugan area of south Kashmir’s Shopian.

A senior police officer said that after search for 7 long hours fresh contact has been established with the remaining hiding militants at the gunfight site,” a local news gathering agency GNS reported.

Till this report was being filed heavy exchange of firing was going on.

Earlier, a police officer said that after brief exchange of fire with militants, we started searching the area and in the meantime we have recovered two bodies along with as many weapons.

He said that the identity of the slain is being ascertained.

