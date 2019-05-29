Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: May 30, 2019, 4:21 AM

Shopian gunfight: Operation called off, no militant body found

Security forces on Thursday early morning called off the anti-militant operation in Pinjura area of Shopian in south Kashmir.

The gunfight began last evening during a cordon and search operation that was launched by the army, state police and the CRPF following inputs about the presence of militants there.

Intense clashes had erupted during the search operation in which one civilian died and over a dozen others sustained injuries.

The slain civilian was identified as Sajad Ahmad Parray son of Ali Mohd Parray of Buderhama village.

