Kashmir, Latest News
Wahid Bukhari
UPDATED: August 3, 2019, 1:15 PM

Shopian gunfight: Second militant killed, identity being ascertained, says police

Wahid Bukhari
UPDATED: August 3, 2019, 1:15 PM
File pic

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said they have killed second militant in Shopian gunfight.

A police official said that the second militant who was hiding in the area was killed today. “His body has been retrieved from the site of the gunfight,” he said.

He said the identity of the slain is being ascertained. “Arms and ammunition were recovered from the gunfight site,” he added.

Yesterday, a militant of JeM outfit identified as Zeenat ul Islam and a soldier were killed in the gunfight that broke out in Pandushan village of Shopian early morning. Another soldier was injured in the firefight.

