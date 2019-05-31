Shopian gunfight: Two bodies recovered, search operation on

Two bodies have been recovered so far from the site of a gunfight that broke out between militants and the security forces at Dragad-Sugan village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday.

A senior police officer told news agency GNS that they have recovered two bodies along with as many weapons from the gunfight site during searches.

The identity of the slain is yet to be ascertained, he said.

The gunfight broke out shortly before dawn today after the army’s 44 RR, SOG and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Dragad-Sugan village.