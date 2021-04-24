Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Gulzar Bhat
Shopian,
UPDATED: April 24, 2021, 10:39 PM

Shopian hospital faces shortage of manpower

Gulzar Bhat
Shopian,
UPDATED: April 24, 2021, 10:39 PM
Representational image
Representational image

The 100-beded COVID-19 designated District Hospital Shopian is facing an acute shortage of manpower, officials said Saturday.

According to an official, the hospital has only six nursing orderlies and four ward boys.

“The facility is running without a pharmacist for last two years,” an official said.

Although there are around 100 beds, mostly oxygen-supported, the facility has only six ventilators and is short of staff to operate these life-support machines.

“We don’t have enough manpower to run and monitor the ventilators in case COVID-19 cases go up,” the official said.

Over the last few days, the district has been witnessing an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases.

On Thursday, the area reported 28 new cases, taking the number of active cases to 129.

“The hospital administration umpteen times brought the issue of shortage of manpower to the notice of higher ups but to no avail. Even local residents many a time vent their anger,” the official said.

The slots of anaesthetic assistants, ECG technicians and head lab technicians are yet to be filled while the hospital is without critical CT scan and MRI facilities.

