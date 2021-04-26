Shopian man, 32, among 10 more die after contracting COVID-19 in J&K; toll 2157

A 32-year-old man was among ten more persons who died after contracting COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said on Monday.

Quoting the sources, need agency GNS reported that seven of the fresh deaths were reported from Kashmir valley, including three persons aged between 45 to 60 years.

Three deaths due to the virus were reported from Jammu last night, they said.

Sources said the 32-year-old man from Shopian was admitted on April 15 at SMHS hospital and was suffering with bilateral community acquired pneumonia.

A 45-year-old man from Muslim Peer area of north Kashmir’s Sopore town also died at SMHS hospital, a week after he was admitted with bilateral CAP, the officials told GNS.

At the same hospital, a 50-year-old woman from Qamarwari Srinagar, admitted on April 21 with Bilateral CAP also died today, they said.

A 59-year-old man from Brein Nishat area of Srinagar, admitted to SMHS hospital with bilateral CAP, succumbed six days after he was admitted, sources said.

An 82-year-old man from Pampore in Pulwama district died at the hospital, four days after he was admitted with bilateral CAP, they said.

Another octogenarian man from Safapora area in north Kashmir’s Bandipora died at SKIMS Soura, five days after he was admitted to the tertiary care hospital and was diagnosed to be suffering bilateral Covid Pneumonia, sources said.

They further said a 75-year-old man from Tangmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla died two days after he was admitted to the tertiary care hospital with critical Covid pneumonia besides other comorbidities.

Three deaths were reported from Jammu last night, taking the overall fatality count to 2157 in J&K—817 in Jammu and 1340 in Kashmir, added the sources.