Shopian: Patient alleges molestation by pharmacist

A pharmacist and two other staff members at a Primary Health Center (PHC) in this district were suspended on Sunday after allegations of molestation by a girl.

Reports said the girl complained that the pharmacist Sabzar Amad Sofi molested her at the PHC Harmain this morning. Soon after the incident, locals rushed to the PHC but the pharmacist and other staff had fled from there. The locals staged a protest and demanded strict action against the accused pharmacist.

Soon after the protests, the authorities suspended the on-duty staff including the pharmacist, nursing orderly and driver, and attached them with the office of Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ramesh Kumar.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Dr Kumar said they received a complaint that “the pharmacist tried to molest a patient. The nursing orderly and driver were there as well”.

“We quickly took action and suspended all of them and attached them. We have also ordered an investigation into the incident by a committee. Strict action would be taken if they are found guilty” he said. Meanwhile, police have also registered a case. In a statement, SSP Shopian said “at 4 pm police station Shopian learnt that at PHC Hermain one senior pharmacist, Sabzar Ahmad Sofi of Pahloo Kulgam molested a girl who had visited the PHC for treatment “.

In this regard, the SSP said, a case FIR (No 212/2020) has been registered and investigation taken up.