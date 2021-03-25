Shopian Police inaugurates Women Helpdesk at PS Imamsahab

To help the women/girls in distress, Police in Shopian have inaugurated a Women Helpdesk at Police Station Imamsahab.

In a statement police said, the Women Helpdesk was inaugurated by SSP Shopian Amritpal Singh. On the occasion, ASP Shopian, SDPO Zainapora, DySP PC Imamsahab and other senior officers of the district were present.

The help desk is aimed to respond to all such calls made by the women who are victims of domestic violence. “The growing incidents of violence like domestic violence, dowry demand on marriages, social discrimination, or any kind of abuse or violence demands an immediate redressal mechanism,” it said.

“As the idea is to provide a prompt and reliable response mechanism to all the reports and information of domestic violence and offenses against women, a 24X7 Women Helpdesk at Police Station Imamsahab has been established. This initiative is aimed to cater the need and to ensure timely action to end the menace of violence against women. Shopian Police is at the toe to eradicate this seed of tyranny from society and bring glamour of peace and work for empowerment of women. A scooty has also been allotted to the women helpdesk to cater the need as and when required,” the statement further added.