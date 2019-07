A person was detained by police at a village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday.

A police official said that Amir Amin Bukhari son of Mohammad Amin Bukhari of Nowpora, Keegam, some seven kilometers from Shopian town, was arrested from his residence during an early morning raid.

He said that over a dozen rods which look like explosives were recovered from his possession.