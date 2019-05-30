Shopian shuts on 10th death anniversary of Asiya, Neelofar

A complete shut down is being observed in south Kashmir’s Shopian district to commemorate the 10th death anniversary of Asiya and Neelofar.

On this day in 2009, the life less bodies of Asiya (17)and her sister-in-law Neelofar (22) were recovered from Rambi Ara stream.

The women were allegedly raped and then murdered after they had gone to tend their orchard located across the stream.

The incident had spelled strong protests across the Kashmir.

All the shops, business establishments and educational institutes are shut in the area while traffic is off the roads.

Hurriyat Conference ( G) chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani had called for the shut down in the area.