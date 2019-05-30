Kashmir
Gulzar Bhat
Shopian,
UPDATED: May 30, 2019, 10:37 AM

Shopian shuts on 10th death anniversary of Asiya, Neelofar

Gulzar Bhat
Shopian,
UPDATED: May 30, 2019, 10:37 AM

A complete shut down is being observed in south Kashmir’s Shopian district to commemorate the 10th death anniversary of Asiya and Neelofar.

On this day in 2009, the life less bodies of  Asiya (17)and her sister-in-law Neelofar (22) were recovered from Rambi Ara stream.

Trending News

Modi to take oath as PM for second term today

Amarnath Yatra 2019 | Governor launches on-line registration for pilgrims

Additional Secy MHA, Advisors chair security review meeting

Shopian: Civilian killed, scores wounded, gunfight on

The women were allegedly raped and then murdered after they had gone to tend their orchard located  across the stream.

The incident had spelled strong protests across the Kashmir.

All the shops, business establishments and educational institutes are shut in the area while traffic is off the roads.

Latest News

CASO underway in north Kashmir's Sopore, internet suspended

17th Lok Sabha will miss prominent faces

After SP, no Congress spokespersons on TV debates

Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Vajpayee

Hurriyat Conference ( G) chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani had called for the shut down in the area.

Tagged in , ,
Related News