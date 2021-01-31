Shopian village residents resent irregular power supply

The residents of the adjacent villages of the power receiving station Landoora, Shopian Sunday expressed resentment over irregular power supply in the area.

They appealed Deputy Commissioner Shopian, Shrikant Balasahab Suse to look into the matter.

“We are facing darkness due to lack of electricity. If the government schedule is three hours of electricity and two hours cut-off, why are we only getting electricity for five minutes out of the three hours? The rest of the time we don’t have electricity due to which we are facing a lot of difficulties,” the residents said.

Appealing the DC Shopian to look into their issue, they said, people should not worry about electric supply.